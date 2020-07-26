1/1
Pedro Santana
1932 - 2020

Pedro Santana FORT WORTH--Pedro Santana was born in Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 11, 1932, and passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Fort Worth. PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel, with interment to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County. Pedro, his wife and two sons immigrated to the U.S. in 1967 and settled in Fort Worth. He worked for American Manufacturing and later worked for the Fort Worth ISD where he retired in 1996. Pedro was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He dearly loved his family and was always there to support them. He loved baseball, dominoes and reading. Pedro was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Patria; and five brothers, Ricardo, Antonio, Jose, Jorge and Agustin. SURVIVORS: Wife of 63 years, Ana; son, Pedro and wife, Laura; son, Juan and wife, Anne; grandchildren, Angela, Corbin and Laney; great-grandchildren, Corbett and Zeke; sister, Marisol Prada; and eight nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Chapel
