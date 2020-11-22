Pedro Torres

November 10, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 our loving father Pedro Torres was called to the Kingdom of the Lord at age 78. His death was sudden but the love that we have for him will live in our hearts forever.

He was born in Mexico City, Mexico, moved to Fort Worth, Texas and worked as a construction worker where his hands helped to build highways and overpasses used in daily commutes to this day.

He was such a kind, gentle and attentive man who lit up the room with his beautiful warm smile. He had a love for fancy boots with matching belts and native inspired ball caps. He was a heroic man who fought and beat cancer to ensure he created more memories with his family.

He was the best husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend one could have ever known. There were never any limits for his willingness to be there for others. His love for his family had no barriers, he left a beautiful imprint in the hearts of all who knew him, and we are eternally grateful for him.

He is now with the Lord wearing his favorite ball cap, boots, and belt, while sharing eternity with his beloved great grandson Isaiah.

We will miss him deeply but await the day when we are all reunited once again. Rest in Peace beloved father, until we meet again.

- The Torres Family -





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store