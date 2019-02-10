|
|
Peggy Ann Holland MINERAL WELLS--Peggy Ann Holland passed away Thursday, Feb. 8, 2019, surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Baum-Carlock Bumgardner Funeral Home. Burial: Sturdivant Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at UT Southwestern and Kindred Home Health and Hospice for their loving care. Peggy was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Springtown, Texas, the daughter of Jeffie and Laura Peel Klein. Peggy was a longtime member of Sturdivant Church of Christ where she met her husband. She was a loving wife, mother, Gaga, sister and friend; she will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, George M. "Shorty" Holland; son, Rodney Wayne Holland; and brother, J.J. Klein. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Penny Snow, Jeanie Harvey and husband, Charlie, Marilyn Nimmo and husband, Butch; grandsons, Greg Snow, Brad Snow, Mitchell Gilley, Mark Gilley, and Bryan Nimmo; great-grandsons, Mason, Nicholas, and Aubrey; sister, Kay Luttrell; numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019