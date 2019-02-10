Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
(940) 325-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Ann Holland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy Ann Holland Obituary
Peggy Ann Holland MINERAL WELLS--Peggy Ann Holland passed away Thursday, Feb. 8, 2019, surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Baum-Carlock Bumgardner Funeral Home. Burial: Sturdivant Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at UT Southwestern and Kindred Home Health and Hospice for their loving care. Peggy was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Springtown, Texas, the daughter of Jeffie and Laura Peel Klein. Peggy was a longtime member of Sturdivant Church of Christ where she met her husband. She was a loving wife, mother, Gaga, sister and friend; she will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, George M. "Shorty" Holland; son, Rodney Wayne Holland; and brother, J.J. Klein. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Penny Snow, Jeanie Harvey and husband, Charlie, Marilyn Nimmo and husband, Butch; grandsons, Greg Snow, Brad Snow, Mitchell Gilley, Mark Gilley, and Bryan Nimmo; great-grandsons, Mason, Nicholas, and Aubrey; sister, Kay Luttrell; numerous extended family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.