Peggy Charlene Law Snow BENBROOK -- Peggy Charlene Law Snow, 81, passed into the arms of her Lord, Monday, July 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday in the Sanctuary of Agape Baptist Church, 3900 SW Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76116. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Meals on Wheels. Peggy Charlene Law was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Boswell, Okla., the only surviving child of Charley and Delia Law. She was raised in Boswell, Okla. On April 15, 1960, she married the love of her life, Reason Henry Eli Snow, they shared 57 wonderful years together. After retiring from a career in outside sales, Peggy focused her time and energy on her family, three granddaughters, and her service to God. She was self-sacrificing and put others needs before her own. Agape Baptist Church (formerly Ridglea West Baptist Church) where she was a member for 55 years, held a special place in her heart. She will be forever remembered for her sweet, loving and giving spirit. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and loving husband, Reason. The family would like to thank Asauna Hospice for their love and care of Peggy. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Cheryl Owens (Kevin) and Lecia Snow; and adored granddaughters, Katelyn Douglas (Jackson), Bailey McSpadden (Jonathan) and Delia Owens.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019