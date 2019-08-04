Home

Peggy F. Chaney

Peggy F. Chaney Obituary
Peggy F. Chaney LONGMONT, COLO. -- Peggy F. Chaney passed in peace Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 86 in Longmont, Colo. SERVICE: Private family service will be held with internment next to her husband, Lawrence, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Decatur, Texas. CONTRIBUTIONS: Audubon Society, 9308 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton, Colo. 80128. To send the family an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com. Peggy was an avid reader, dog lover and enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing bridge with her friends. She volunteered throughout her life and most recently at the Decatur humane society. She remains alive in the hearts of all who loved her. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Lawrence. SURVIVORS: A loving mother of Melissa Chaney (NYC, N.Y.) and Emily Kellagher (Boulder, Colo.), proud grandmother of Eli Morton, Amanda Morton and great-granddaughters, Nova Morton and Ellery Carnahan. Further survived by sister, Wanda Perkins (Decatur, Texas), brother, R.D. (Don) Gulley (Wichita Falls, Texas) and cherished nieces, nephews and friends. MURPHY & ASSOCIATES FUNERAL DIRECTORS P.O Box 21450 303-530-4111 Boulder, Colo. 80308
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019
