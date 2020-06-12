Peggy Jean Honeycutt FORT WORTH -- August 26, 1932 ~ June 8, 2020 Peggy Jean Connally was born on August 26, 1932 to W.T. Connally and Johnie Hines Connally in San Antonio, Texas. SERVICE: Peggy will be interred next to her husband Jack at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at 2PM on Friday, surrounded by immediate family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. She graduated from Harlandale High School in May of 1949 and was the third of four sisters, June, Ina and Jo Ann. She married Jack Honeycutt in October of 1953 and then moved from San Antonio to Fort Worth Texas where they had three sons, Randy, Tim and Rodney. They were married for 59 years. Peggy worked for JC Penney for some time before she found her true calling as a successful real estate agent, working for R.L. Thomas and eventually William Rigg Realtors, helping many people find their dream homes. She gave back to the community by becoming the guardian of the elderly, helping the aged in the twilight of their lives. She was a good bowler and enjoyed playing solitaire and dominoes, but loved nothing more than hosting a bridge party with good friends, laughter and a little competition. Peggy passed peacefully and went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2020 at age 87. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.T. and Johnie; her husband, Jack Honeycutt; her sister, June Insall and her husband, Herman; her sister, Ina Nunnally and her husband, Julian; her infant daughter, Diane; her brother-in-law, Larry Bernard; her niece, Carolyn Moore and Carolyn's son, Mark South. SURVIVORS: Sons, Randy and his wife, Brenda, Tim and his wife, Pam, Rodney and his wife, Cindy; sister, Jo Ann Bernard; many nieces and nephews; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 12, 2020.