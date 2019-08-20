|
Peggy Jean Reid Porter ARLINGTON--Peggy Jean Reid Porter, 74, of Arlington, Texas, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Metroplex Women's Clinic, https://www.friendsofmwc.com/donations. Peggy and her twin brother, Tommy, were born in McAllen, Texas, to Dorothy Pettit and Thomas Lee Reid on Oct. 23, 1944. Peggy graduated from Arlington High School in 1963, and was a very talented self-taught, award-winning artist. She also founded the first balloon delivery company in the Fort Worth area, Balloon Occasions. Peggy was an avid gardener, a lifelong fan of James Taylor, and loved God's beautiful landscapes and sunsets. Peggy's faith in God was central to how she lived her life, and she participated in many ministries at both St. Mark's Episcopal Church and St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, including being a founding member of a soup kitchen ministry and religious greeting card company. Peggy lived life to the fullest, with authenticity, passion, and courage. Peggy lit up any room she entered and will be profoundly missed. Peggy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lillian Pettit; her mother, Dorothy Pettit Hitt; her uncle, Aaron David Pettit; and many aunts. SURVIVORS: Peggy is survived by her faithful and loving husband, Randon Porter III; daughters, Stacey Bell Hellman (Joel), Ashley Bell Coolidge (David), Lisa Porter Norris (Sean), and Erin Leigh Porter; and grandchildren whom adored their "Nanny," Paige and Pierce Hellman, Catherine, Madeline, Wilson, and Coleman Coolidge, and Benjamin, Gabriel, and Nicholas Norris. She is also survived by her brother, Tommy; many extended family members and good friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2019