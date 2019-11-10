Home

Peggy Jenkins Stanish Lafferty

Peggy Jenkins Stanish Lafferty Obituary
Peggy Jenkins Stanish Lafferty ARLINGTON--Peggy Jenkins Stanish Lafferty, 93, passed away Monday, Nov 4, 2019. SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Please send donations to https://www.peointernational.org/contributions-peo-foundation. Peggy was born in Memphis Feb 3, 1926. She married Al Stanish in 1956, and they were blessed with three children. Al passed in 1980, and Peggy married Lloyd Lafferty in 1990 who passed in 2015. Peggy was a gracious southern hostess who loved family, gardening, singing, P.E.O. and volunteering at church. SURVIVORS: Albin John "Jay" Stanish Jr. (Jill) Iowa, Lela Clare Wakin (Dan) Fort Worth, Peggy Anne Cole (Barry) Mansfield, Patrick R. Lafferty (Christy) North Carolina; 16 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019
