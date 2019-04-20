|
Peggy JoAnne Baker FORT WORTH--Peggy JoAnne Baker, 85, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Grand Ave., Fort Worth. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth. Peggy loved to read her Bible, quilt and play the piano. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. SURVIVORS: Sons, Donnie Allen, Jason Potter and wife, Wendy, and Joshua Potter and wife, Karla; daughters, Paula Potter and husband, Ricky, and Paulette Potter; grandchildren, Justin and Kelsey Potter, Ian Thornton and wife, Debbie, and Adrienne Thornton, Seth Potter, and Sarah Gable and husband, Joseph, Jacob and Bobby Hughey, and Mary Tatoy, Kim Baldwin, and Christopher Allen; great-grandchildren, Jacob Gable, Carmen Tatoy, River Baldwin, Christy Allen, and Matthew Allen; sister, Lisa Larue Baker; and a host of extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 20, 2019