Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Heim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Joyce Heim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Joyce Heim Obituary
Peggy Joyce Heim ARLINGTON--Peggy Joyce Heim, 80, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Lake Arlington Baptist Church, 2912 Little Road, Arlington. Interment: Hawkins Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorials may be made in Peggy's name to the . Peggy was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Mobile, Ala., to William Lavert McKee and Junia McElhaney McKee. She was a very active member of Lake Arlington Baptist Church and was conservative in her politics and lifestyle. Peggy loved bird watching and spending time at the family ranch in Ingram, Texas. She volunteered at Hughley Hospital for 31 years, serving as president of the auxiliary for two terms and was a board member for 12 years. SURVIVORS: Husband of 57 years, John Henry Heim Jr.; son, John Henry Heim III and wife, Lisa; daughter, Allison Heim; sister, Lisa Smith and husband, Steven; and grandchildren, Ryan Scott Heffron, Clayton Rheinlaender, and Haley Heim.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now