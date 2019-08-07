|
|
Peggy Joyce Heim ARLINGTON--Peggy Joyce Heim, 80, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Lake Arlington Baptist Church, 2912 Little Road, Arlington. Interment: Hawkins Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wade Family Funeral Home, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorials may be made in Peggy's name to the . Peggy was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Mobile, Ala., to William Lavert McKee and Junia McElhaney McKee. She was a very active member of Lake Arlington Baptist Church and was conservative in her politics and lifestyle. Peggy loved bird watching and spending time at the family ranch in Ingram, Texas. She volunteered at Hughley Hospital for 31 years, serving as president of the auxiliary for two terms and was a board member for 12 years. SURVIVORS: Husband of 57 years, John Henry Heim Jr.; son, John Henry Heim III and wife, Lisa; daughter, Allison Heim; sister, Lisa Smith and husband, Steven; and grandchildren, Ryan Scott Heffron, Clayton Rheinlaender, and Haley Heim.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019