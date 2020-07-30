Peggy Joyce Lemons FORT WORTH Peggy Joyce Lemons, 86, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. SERVICES: Will be held at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 starting at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania, Fort Worth, 76111. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association
. Peggy was born to Bernard and Lena Mae Holland on Valentine's Day February 14, 1934, in Amarillo, Texas. She grew up and was a proud graduate from Amarillo High School in Amarillo in 1952. Peggy met her future husband, James Ray Lemons in Fort Worth through her cousin, Buddy, who served in the marine corps with Ray. They were married for 54 years after marrying in October 1952. Peggy enjoyed volunteering for many organizations over the years including PTA, as a room mother; Boy Scouts of America, as a Den Mother; Band Patrons, as both a chaperone for many band trips and concession stand worker for the football games; Camp Fire Girls leader, and NICA. Peggy and Ray attended Central Christian church for many years where she volunteered to teach Sunday School for children and served as a deaconess. Many children in her community were influenced by her efforts. Her hobbies included crocheting, cooking, gardening, painting, and many other crafts. She was very proud of learning to swim when she was an adult taught by her daughter. After retiring from Shannon's funeral home in 1982, where she worked as a secretary, she enjoyed many crafts, especially crochet, traveling, spending time with her family and grandchildren. Many of her friends and relatives were recipients of her crafts. Amongst her crafts were elaborate crocheted dolls that took months to complete. One of her dolls won first place at a local craft competition. These dolls are treasured possessions for many relatives. As a room mother, making snacks for parties at school these snacks became a major craft project. She even hand painted Santa Claus cookies with food coloring and icing. It was a treat to the children to have Peggy as their room mother. Mrs. Lemons was preceded in death by her parents of Amarillo; husband, Ray Lemons; son, Joel Russell Lemons; brother, Donald Holland, Sister, Shirley McDaniels. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Janyes Lemons and companion, Roger Hill of New Hampshire; son, James R. Lemons Jr. and wife, Sharon; grandsons, Richard, Jason of Saginaw and Justin Lemons and his companion, Mindy Blackburn of Wilkesboro, NC; sister, Judy Digiovanni and brother, Garry Holland and wife, Susie of Amarillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.