Peggy Lou Turner FORT WORTH--Peggy Lou Turner, 88, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Trinity Terrace, 1600 Texas St., Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Polytechnic United Methodist Church or the Trinity Terrace foundation. Peggy was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Abilene, Texas, to William Henry and Willie Elizabeth Turner. She grew up in DeLeon, Texas, graduating from DeLeon High School in 1948. She received a BA degree from Texas Wesleyan in 1951. Continuing her education she earned a Master of Arts in Library Science from Texas Woman's University and a Master's in English from the University of North Texas. She received certification in Language Learning Disabilities from East Texas State. Her career included teaching in public schools and serving as a public school librarian. After retirement from the FWISD, Peggy worked at Connections Bookstore and became the owner of the store in 2000. Peggy's interests were many. She loved books and literature. Peggy enjoyed game nights and travel with friends. Whether it was to Granbury, Red River, Colo., New England, London, England, Paris, France, or Guatemala, Peggy was ready to explore. Loving to be near nature, she bought land near Stephenville, declared it a mountain and built a yurt on top. Peggy's Mountain became a gathering place for friends and relatives to enjoy the outdoors with the trees, flowers, rocks, squirrels, ladybugs and butterflies. Over the years Peggy held a membership in Altrusa Delta Kappa Gamma, various teacher and librarian associations and Polytechnic United Methodist Church. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry and Willie Elizabeth; and by her brothers and sisters, Lorene Bond, Selman Turner, Hazel Craig and Bruce Turner. SURVIVORS: She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary