Peggy Louise Sellers Rayzor FORT WORTH--Peggy Louise Sellers Rayzor passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Fort Worth at her home surrounded by family. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Peggy was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Meridian, Miss., and attended the University of Mississippi as one of the first women in the business degree program and a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She subsequently moved to Midland, Texas, and worked for Northern Natural Gas Company. She married the love of her life, J Newton Rayzor, on Sept. 21, 1968, and moved to Fort Worth. Peggy was an active member of the Fort Worth community; a board member of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, a board member of the Fort Worth Symphony, member of the Jewel Charity Ball, a docent at the Science and History Museum, co-chair of Mayfest, a volunteer for Camp Fire and Fort Worth Country Day School. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Rivercrest Country Club. She had many dear friends who she cherished and loved. She traveled with her high school friends, the Dateless Dolls, and always delighted in hosting the Christmas party for her book club. She was a member of her book club for 35 years and her bridge club for almost as many years. She also enjoyed her investment club, creative writing, gardening and painting. Her greatest joy was being a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. Her energy and enthusiasm were boundless and her creative spirit was simply magical. No one could throw a party like Peggy! Her laugh was contagious and her southern cooking was definitely not healthy, but worth the risk. She ADORED her dogs, past and present, including Wendy, Suzie Q, Baby, Lulu and Skip. She was known for her signature red lipstick and her fragrant perfume. She loved to dance for exercise and sing in the car. Her charismatic personality always made gray moments brighter and serious moments lighter. She had a talent for making everyone in her presence feel valued whether it was through her lifelong generosity or her beautiful smile. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly, and they loved her to the moon and back. The family would like to thank West Side caregivers, Regina Martinez, Tashiba King and Nicole Arnold, for their unwavering kindness and support for Peggy. The family also sincerely thanks VITAS for their compassionate, professional care. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Horace Sellers; her husband, J Newton Rayzor; her sister, Ann Traylor. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Selwyn Rayzor and her husband, Rich Moses, Sallie Groves and her husband, Cavan Groves; grandchildren, Adair and Jack Moses, Betsy and Alice Cochran; goddaughters, Marcee James and Kamee Cumbie; nephew, Jim Traylor; and nieces, Angela Traylor Smith and Leigh Ann Traylor Kenney.



