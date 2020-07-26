Peggy Ruth O'Brien Norris ARLINGTON--Peggy Ruth O'Brien Norris, born Nov. 17, 1925, in Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Arlington, Texas, with family members nearby. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas. The eulogy will be given by Jimmy Rhea, a cousin and longtime friend. The family will receive friends and loved ones at the deceased's home immediately following the service. Peggy was always busy in school in Waco, Texas. In junior high, she was the Texas flag bearer in band and the next year, band sweetheart. She was also a cheerleader her senior year at Waco High School. Dance lessons paid off in helping "war bond drives" as she did her "toe tap" routines at promotions at the Majestic Theater in Dallas, also one of her venues. Dancers from Elmer Wheatley's School were always popping up somewhere selling bonds.From the Depression years and through World War II, being a part of the "Greatest Generation" was a compliment to those who lived it, and Peggy was proud to play a part. Peggy went on to win the title of "Miss Central Texas" in the summer before entering college at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. With a pledge of Koshari and backed by the Wranglers, Peggy became one of Texas Tech's "La Ventana" Beauties. Christmas break brought a surprise for her as Billy Joe Norris, home on Navy leave, proposed. During wartime, there was little time, so Dr. H.H. Hargrove performed the marriage at his home with family and friends in attendance. Two days later, Bill told Peggy "goodbye"as he left for duty in the South Pacific. It would be a long 18 months before seeing each other again. At this point, she went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone and later, Community State Bank. When off days permitted, she got on the Interurban and headed to Neiman's in Dallas for modeling class. All things changed as Bill came home safe and sound (thank goodness) and enrolled in Baylor University in Waco, Texas, on the G.I. Bill.Their first child, Craig, was born in 1946, and then, a daughter, Patricia "Penny," in 1949 during Bill's senior year at Baylor University. In 1958, the family moved to Arlington, Texas, and soon, Peggy began playing golf. She was active in Arlington's Women's Golf Association, Shady Valley Women's Golf Association, and Central Texas Women's Golf Association. She served as president of each association and, in time, at Shady Valley twice. Peggy's husband loved to fish and when the Arlington Bass Club announced they were planning a husband/wife tournament at Caddo Lake, Bill couldn't wait. Peggy wasn't too overjoyed, but "Mr. Sunshine" signed them up. He jigged for bass while Peggy made sandwiches and worked crossword puzzles in the boat. The catch was more than good, and at weigh-in, they won first place. Peggy loved golf; books, puzzles; penny-ante poker; playing gin with her daughter, Penny; and horse races. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Olga Rhea Holcomb and Floyd "Pat" O'Brien; her son, Craig, in 1975; and her husband, Bill, in 2012. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Patricia "Penny" Norris; granddaughters, Andrea Patterson and Jennifer Reid; and great-grandchildren, Aaron, Bailey, and Savannah Patterson, and Ryan Reid. In lieu of remembrances, take someone you haven't seen in a long time out to lunch. Have a glass of pink Moscato and think of happy times.