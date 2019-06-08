Peggy Ruth Simpson EULESS--Peggy Ruth Simpson, 91, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park, with Gene Carter officiating. Peggy was born in Fort Worth, Nov. 13, 1927, the third child of Raymond and Mabel Rutledge. She had two older brothers, Raymond "Red" Rutledge Jr. and Billy Jack Rutledge. Peggy's father was the founder of the Rutledge Potato Chip Company in Fort Worth. Peggy graduated from Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth in 1944 and attended business school in Waco. She married Dan Simpson and had three daughters: Linda Sharon, Patti Ruth and Susan Carol. They were longtime residents of Fort Worth. Peggy was a former golfer, but, most recently, enjoyed reading and watching old television shows. Peggy was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a good friend to many. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mabel; brothers, Raymond Jr. and Bill; husband, Dan; daughter, Susan Burt; and her great-grandson, Ryan Seay. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Linda Johnson of McKinney, Patti Carter and husband, Gene, of Euless; son-in-law, Billy Burt of Crowley; grandchildren, Tracy, Stephanie, April, Sarah, Justin and Katherine; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



