|
|
Peggy Shelby FORT WORTH--Peggy Shelby, 66, was born Sept. 6, 1953, in Fort Worth and passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: One hour prior. Peggy retired from the USPS after 25 years of service. She was an avid animal lover and was always willing to help anyone in need, even above her own needs. SURVIVORS: Husband, Billy Shelby; mother, Loyce Suarez; son, Michael Pruitt, partner, Venus; daughter, Sabrina Hernandez, husband, Juan; stepson, William Shelby; sister, Nancy; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020