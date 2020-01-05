Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
1953 - 2020
Peggy Shelby Obituary
Peggy Shelby FORT WORTH--Peggy Shelby, 66, was born Sept. 6, 1953, in Fort Worth and passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: One hour prior. Peggy retired from the USPS after 25 years of service. She was an avid animal lover and was always willing to help anyone in need, even above her own needs. SURVIVORS: Husband, Billy Shelby; mother, Loyce Suarez; son, Michael Pruitt, partner, Venus; daughter, Sabrina Hernandez, husband, Juan; stepson, William Shelby; sister, Nancy; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020
