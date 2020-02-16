|
Penelope Ann Sambell ARLINGTON--Penelope Ann Sambell, 84, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Penny was born in Hobart, Australia, on Aug. 1, 1935, to the late Hugh and Elizabeth Baugh. She graduated from the Friends School, University of Tasmania, and the University of North Texas, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master's in education. She married Kenneth William Sambell on Dec. 20, 1958, in London, England. They emigrated from Australia to Texas in 1962, where she raised four sons, and in 1976, began teaching in the Arlington ISD at Morton Elementary. Ken and Penny moved to Arizona in 1985, where she also taught school and later worked for America West Airlines. In 1996, they returned to their same house in SW Arlington, where Penny resumed her teaching career. She retired from teaching with the Arlington ISD- Speer Elementary in 2001. Penny had a wonderful, generous spirit and boundless energy. At the University of Tasmania, she was a student government leader and played college basketball. In 1957, she left Australia to travel the world. Once here in Texas, Penny became a very active member of the Arlington community, where she exemplified "service before self." Early on, she recognized the racial inequities that existed in the South in the '60s. She worked with Ken to change this by raising money for early school programs in underserved areas of Arlington. She was PTA president at Little Elementary, Cub Scout Den leader, soccer coach, and a Red Cross volunteer. She was a member of St. Barnabas United Methodist Church where she was an active and faithful servant to others, and where she enjoyed making new friends among her church family. She was always an enthusiastic gardener and lover of nature, and was very proud to have earned the title of Texas Master Gardener. Penny was a loving and exceptional mother to her boys and showed an unwavering commitment to her husband throughout their 60-year marriage. She will be missed immeasurably by her entire family. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Warren Sambell (Deb) of Arlington, David Sambell (Svetlana) of Gilbert, Ariz., Andrew Sambell (Susan) of Waxahachie and Stephen Sambell (Suzanne) of Clear Lake, Texas; sisters, Catherine Breier and Elizabeth Brady, both of Launceston, Tasmania, Australia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. Penny was predeceased by her parents and husband, Ken Sambell. MEMORIALS: Penny believed you should always be charitable. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Open Arms Health Clinic or scholarship committee at St. Barnabas Church. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Barnabas United Methodist Church, 5011 W Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020