Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris-Bates Funeral Home
1700 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 926-6263
For more information about
Percy Ross
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morris-Bates Funeral Home
1700 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Morris-Bates Funeral Home
1700 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Missionary Baptist Church
1125 E. Jessamine St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Percy Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Percy Lee Ross


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Percy Lee Ross Obituary
Percy Lee Ross FORT WORTH--Percy Lee Ross went to be with Lord on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1125 E. Jessamine St. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Noont to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Morris Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans Ave. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Percy was preceded in death by his mother, Elnita Griffin Ross, and one brother, Philip I. Ross. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his companion, Chery Copeland Davis; his father, Earkson T. Ross Sr.; sons, Damon Lee Ross, Timothy Lee Ross, Earnest Lee Ross, and DeMarice Lee Ross; brothers, Earkson T. Ross Jr., Earnest R. Ross and Everett R. Ross; 11 grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Percy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now