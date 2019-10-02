|
|
Percy Lee Ross FORT WORTH--Percy Lee Ross went to be with Lord on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1125 E. Jessamine St. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Noont to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Morris Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans Ave. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Percy was preceded in death by his mother, Elnita Griffin Ross, and one brother, Philip I. Ross. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his companion, Chery Copeland Davis; his father, Earkson T. Ross Sr.; sons, Damon Lee Ross, Timothy Lee Ross, Earnest Lee Ross, and DeMarice Lee Ross; brothers, Earkson T. Ross Jr., Earnest R. Ross and Everett R. Ross; 11 grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019