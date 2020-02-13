Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Clark


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perry Clark Obituary
Perry Clark FORT WORTH -- William Perry Clark, 84, of Fort Worth passed away Tuesday Feb 11, 2020. Funeral: 12:30 p.m., Sat. Feb. 15, Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Feb 14, Laurel Land. Perry was born on April 12, 1935 to Winifred and Clara Clark. He was a 1957 Proud Panther graduate of R.L. Paschal High school. Perry was also a member of Travis Ave Baptist Church, and he retired from Riverbend Retreat Center in Glen Rose. Perry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Worthington; and niece, Diane Worthington. SURVIVORS: His sisters, Mina Bickerstaff and Sharon Clark; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -