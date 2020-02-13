|
Perry Clark FORT WORTH -- William Perry Clark, 84, of Fort Worth passed away Tuesday Feb 11, 2020. Funeral: 12:30 p.m., Sat. Feb. 15, Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Feb 14, Laurel Land. Perry was born on April 12, 1935 to Winifred and Clara Clark. He was a 1957 Proud Panther graduate of R.L. Paschal High school. Perry was also a member of Travis Ave Baptist Church, and he retired from Riverbend Retreat Center in Glen Rose. Perry is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Worthington; and niece, Diane Worthington. SURVIVORS: His sisters, Mina Bickerstaff and Sharon Clark; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020