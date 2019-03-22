|
Pertha L. Miller FORT WORTH -- Pertha L. Miller, 95, born in Marshall, Texas. A retired city of Fort Worth employee, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12 p.m. Monday 25, 2019 at Skyvue Victoria Chapel with a visitation to start at 11 a.m. Burial: Cedar Hills Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Erthly L. Ahmed-August and husband Joseph W. August Jr.; grandson, Karl F. Young; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019