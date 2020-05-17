Pete C. Nieto Jr.
Pete C. Nieto Jr. FORT WORTH--Pete C. Nieto Jr., our hero, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Pete was born in Stamford, Texas, to Pete and Chona Nieto. He served his country for four years. He had a degree in auto mechanics. Pete worked for the Fort Worth Fire Department for 32 years. Pete was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his child; and his grandson. SURVIVORS: Wife, Debbie; daughter, Denise; grandchildren; Jesse, Adela, Nissa, Marissa, Raymond Jr.; and his best friend, Luke. Please wear masks.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
