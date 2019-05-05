|
|
Pete Castillo Jr. FORT WORTH--Pete Castillo Jr., 76, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Amalla Funeral Home. Pete Castillo Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Emma M. Castillo. SURVIVORS: Wife, Consuelo Castillo; sons, Pete and Raymond Castillo; daughter, Maria Martinez; daughter-in-law, Josie Castillo; seven grandchildren' four great-grandchildren; loving sisters, Jessie Flannery, Rachel Martinez, Carmen Harris, Mary Jane Castillo, Mae Reyna and Peggy Hernandez.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019