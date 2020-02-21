|
|
Pete Vasquez NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Pete Vasquez, 81, passed away on Monday, Feb.17, 2020. MASS: 12 p.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 7 p.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Augustin and Ascencion Vasquez; sister, Rosa Estrada; and brother, Mago Vasquez. SURVIVORS: Wife, Olga Alice Vasquez; seven children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020