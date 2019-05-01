Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish
1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd.
Arlington, TX
View Map
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
View Map
Peter A. Goodman ARLINGTON--Peter A. Goodman, 83, passed away Monday, April 28, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish, 1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. Interment: 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, with a rosary/vigil beginning at 7 p.m., at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Discalced Carmelite Nuns, Arlington, Texas or St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish, Arlington, Texas. Peter was born in Beaumont, Texas, where he attended Hebert High School class of 1953 and Prairie View A&M University. Afterwards, he served in the U.S. Army. When he left the U.S. Army, he began working for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for the next 60 years. He worked for NALC, as a union representative representing the State of Texas and New Mexico. Peter was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish, where he was a 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 13470. SURVIVORS: Wife, Dorothy M.; son, Carl E.; sister, Winold C. Goodman of Beaumont, Texas; brothers, Roland Goodman (Norman), Temple Hill, Md., and Omer H. Goodman Sr. of Beaumont, Texas; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019
