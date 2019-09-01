|
Peter Charles Thompson FORT WORTH--Peter "Pete" Charles Thompson, 72, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, and will be greatly missed. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Will be held at a date and location to be determined. Pete was a great husband, father and grandfather. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hiking in the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico. Pete earned his master's degree in communications from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. Pete was preceded in death by his father, Richard Barnes Thompson; and his mother, Mary Elizabeth "Pierson" Thompson. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 35 years, Gloria Lenore Thompson. Pete is lovingly remembered by his children, Patrick Charles Thompson of Georgetown, Texas, and Tommy Austin Thompson, wife, Ha Thompson, and grandchild, Austin Thompson of Austin, Texas; stepson, Joe Thiel and grandchildren, Kayla and Joey Thiel, of Bradenton, Fla.; stepdaughter, Mary Thiel of Madison, Wis.; stepson, Steve Thiel, wife, Jodi Thiel, and grandchildren, Katie and Cole Thiel, of Austin, Texas; brothers, Richard Thompson, wife, Delma Thompson, of Pittsburg, Kan., and James Thompson, late wife, Linda Thompson, of Phoenix, Ariz., and their respective children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Matsumoto, husband, Horace Matsumoto, of Honolulu, Hawaii, son, Layton Matsumoto; and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019