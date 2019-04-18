Peter Lee McKean WEATHERFORD-- Peter Lee McKean, 60, our beloved husband, step-father, step-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at White's Funeral Home. Pete was born October 1, 1958 in Boise, Idaho to Jesse and Eulalee Bradley McKean. He proudly served in the U. S. Marine Corps and received his rifle marksman badge. After leaving the service, he worked as an aircraft mechanic for over 39 years at Lockheed Martin. Pete traveled to Italy and Japan several times as an F35 aircraft consultant near the end of his career. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. Pete was dearly loved by all of his family and a multitude of friends. Pete is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Riley Howes, Bradley McKean, and Shelley Hardy. SURVIVORS: Wife of 16 years, Rebecca "Becky" Kibodeaux McKean; step-children, Shawn, Derek and Megan McGuffee; step-grandchild, Beau Gonsalves; siblings, Kelley Verpooten and husband, Douglas, and John McKean; mother-in-law, Ellie Paxton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Angie Kibodeaux; eleven nieces and nephews; fourteen great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous extended family and a multitude of friends.



