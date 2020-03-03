|
Peyton Savin Carnes Jr. WICHITA FALLS--Peyton Savin Carnes Jr. went to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, A.D. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Grace Church, 5214 Stone Lake Drive in Wichita Falls, Texas. Visitation: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com. MEMORIALS: For those desiring to make a contribution to honor Peyton's life, consideration could be given to United Regional Hospital, the Rathgeber House, Grace Church, or Midwestern State University. Peyton was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 15, 1933, to Mary Octa and Peyton Savin Carnes. He graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth and went on to Oklahoma University in Norman, Okla., graduating in 1955 with a degree in petroleum engineering. He was also a proud member and lifetime supporter of Kappa Sigma fraternity. After graduation, Peyton married his college sweetheart, Sally (Sarah Lynn) Mugler from Perry, Okla. Soon after, they moved to England, where Peyton was stationed at Brize Norton Air Force Base, proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force.Upon their return to the states, Peyton and Sally relocated to Electra, Texas, where he went to work for Texaco. Two years later, he was hired as a consulting petroleum engineer at Stephens Engineering in Wichita Falls, where he spent the remainder of his career and cemented (no pun intended) many lifelong friends. Peyton was known as a hard worker, but he also loved his hobbies, including his farm in Seymour, Texas, reading, classic car collecting, dove hunting with his sons and grandsons and an occasional granddaughter, playing Mexican Train with family or friends, listening to classical music (his favorite was Chopin), and watching Fox news on one computer screen while playing solitaire on the other (and making it appear he was working). Peyton played golf sporadically, but after he became a parent he said, "I gave up golf and I've never been happier." As he transitioned into "retirement," Peyton focused his interest on Stone Lake, a new development in the southeastern part of Wichita Falls. While most people saw only a plot of scraggly mesquite trees and a sad little pond, Peyton saw the potential for the beautiful development that is a reality today. His vision for Stone Lake included Christ Academy and his beloved Grace Church, where he helped plan, design, and support the various building projects, capped by the recently completed chapel. Peyton was a dear friend and mentor to many. His friends and family described him as being thoughtful, kindhearted, loyal, wise, generous, funny, strong, humble, and honest . . . always and naturally a gentleman. His wit, love, and sense of humor touched everyone who knew him, and when Peyton Carnes gave you his word, it was as good as gold. Peyton was a Christ follower. He believed the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was the most important event in the history of the world. Besides living the promise of eternal life in his daily walk of faith, every time he wrote out the date, whether on a check or on a church bulletin, he wrote "A.D." after the year, to punctuate that important detail. He was grateful every day for his life and the blessings he had so graciously been given. Although he was widowed in 2009, he was blessed to find new love when he met Jane Spears. They were married in May of 2012 and enjoyed living eight wonderful years together. Peyton's will to live, love and laugh was eventually no match for his aging body, and after a sudden health crisis, he was able to pass with dignity, his soul into God's care, surrounded by his loving family members. Peyton S. Carnes Jr. was preceded in death by wife, Sally Mugler Carnes, and his brother, John W. Carnes. SURVIVORS: His sister, Sharon Carnes Renfro; his wife, Jane Spears Carnes; his children, Lynn Carnes Pitts (Russ), Leigh Carnes Bradburn (Jim), Matt Carnes (Teressa), Drew Carnes (Teri); Jane's children, Amy Spears, Jimmy Spears (Elisa), and John Spears (Allison); grandchildren, Jennifer Maneely, Luke Carnes, Zack Carnes, Jake Carnes, Ian (Lindsay) and Kyle Bradburn, Haley and Savin Carnes, Jackson and Will Spears, Matthew, Katie, John, Hannah Jane, Sarah, and Moses Spears, Wilson and Sydney Spears; and great-grandchildren, Turner and Leigh Bradburn. Special thanks to the medical doctors who supported and looked over Peyton's care for many years, in particular Dr. Bill Robison, Dr. Bruce Palmer, and Dr. Louis Provenza, plus the ICU nursing staff. Their extraordinary care is deeply appreciated. LUNN'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME Wichita Falls, 940-692-1913 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020