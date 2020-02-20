|
Phala A. Helm GRAPEVINE -- Phala A. Helm, 88, loving mother, grandmother, dedicated physician, friend, and colleague passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. SERVICE: A memorial service celebrating the life of Phala will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Grapevine Texas at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Family Life Center. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the American Burn Association. Phala was born in Fort Worth Texas on May 25, 1931, to Fred A. Womack and Rubye Vinson Womack. She attended Arlington Heights High School. Phala graduated Summa cum laude from Texas Christian University in 1957 and then went on to graduate from Grady Vaughn School of Physical Therapy in 1958. After practicing physical therapy for several years, Phala obtained her medical degree from UT Southwestern Medical School in 1966 where she was one of two women in her class. Phala completed a residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. Following residency, Dr. Helm accepted a faculty position at UT Southwestern PM&R department. During this time, she gained interest and exposure in the challenging rehabilitation and treatment of burn patients. At that time, there was no burn unit or multidisciplinary approach for burn victims. Dr. Helm played an integral role in pioneering the Parkland Burn Center, which was officially established in 1977 and has gone on to become a world-renown model burn system. She served as vice president of the American Burn Association. In 1974, Dr. Helm was named chairman of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. She served on the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation from 1984-1996. Dr. Helm developed a passion for the treatment of diabetic foot wounds and started the Problem Foot Clinic in 1985. Her treatment methodologies were again novel as it was one of the first programs to institute 'total contact casting' and the diabetic foot sandal that became instrumental in limb salvage. She became a proud member of the board of directors of Kimberly-Clark from 1989- 1995. After leading the PM&R department for 20 years, in 1996 she stepped down as chairman and remained as professor, director of the Kimberly-Clark Center of PM&R and principal investigator of the North Texas Burn Rehabilitation Model System. Dr. Helm received numerous awards including the 1997 distinguished clinician award from the American Academy of PM&R, and the academician of the year award from the American Medical Women's Association. By retirement, she had published over 18 textbook chapters, over 30 journal articles, received funding for over 13 research grants and was a prolific lecturer presenting over 100 papers nationally and internationally. Dr. Helm and Steve Fisher, MD published the first burn rehabilitation textbook. The Phala Helm lectureship is held during the PM&R department annual scientific day celebrations. At the time of her death, Dr. Helm was honored to continue contributing as professor emeritus and was actively involved in research endeavors with the model burn system nationally. Beyond her professional success, her exceptional qualities and passion extended to every facet of her life. From academics to athletics to family to friends and her many pets, Phala lived life vigorously and with honesty. She loved the games of golf and tennis, the outdoors, and a life of adventure and travel. She took up running in her fifties and went on to run in the White Rock Marathon winning many trophies along the way. She loved the mountains and riding her tractor while caring for her 'field'. She was competitive and a perfectionist. She was intense and compassionate. She was a mentor to hundreds, possibly thousands of friends and colleagues always encouraging and inspiring others to strive for goals and aspirations. She made us all better. She was in a word, singular. SURVIVORS: Phala is survived by her son, Dr. Christian B. Helm and his wife, Sharyn of Decatur Texas; Three precious grandchildren, Hunter, Quinn, and Rubye; A brother Fred Womack and wife, Jennifer of Kerrville, Texas; Nephews, Ken Womack, Andrew Womack, Matthew Helm, Craig Helm, Darren Helm, Mike Messer; and niece, Michelle Martin; Dear friend, Margorie Head.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020