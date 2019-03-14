|
Phil Bellefeuille COLLEYVILLE -- Phil Bellefeuille passed away peacefully at 73 years young on March 10, 2019. He has lead a life of servitude to the Lord as a faithful, humble, wise, funny and giving man. SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville, on March 14 at 10:00am. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Phil's name to either the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Catholic Charities. He was a son, father, brother, uncle and grandfather to many loved ones. We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine for making his last days more comfortable. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Billie, 6 daughters (Valerie Bevill, Nicole Fisher, Leanne Caruso, Marianne Carter, Laura Bellefeuille, and Michelle Bellefeuille), and 10 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019