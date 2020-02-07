|
|
Phil Kenneth Rieke EDMOND, OKLA. -- Phil Kenneth Rieke was born on January 19, 1949 and passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 in Edmond, Oklahoma. SERVICE: A family graveside service will be held this summer in Iowa where he will be buried with his parents. MEMORIALS: In memory of Phil, donations may be given to the benevolence fund at Waterloo Road Baptist Church at 3100 East Waterloo Road, Edmond, OK 73034. We are grateful for the deacon care that was shown to Phil throughout his last two years of life. If you'd like to leave a note for the family, please do so at https://matthewsfuneralhome.com under the obituary section. Phil was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and was loved by his parents, Kenneth and Lois Rieke. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at the age of nine. Although life brought many trials, his faith in Jesus stayed strong. He married Rosa Lea Mulford in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1970 and eventually relocated to Texas where they raised their four children, Laura, Shara, Debra and Kenneth. They were divorced in 1999, and Phil remained in Texas until 2017 when he relocated to Edmond, Okla. Phil loved music and was a talented saxophone player. Throughout his career, he was involved in politics and banking. SURVIVORS: His children and their spouses, Laura (Ron) McGee, Shara (Joel) Fruits, Debra (Neil) Essen, Kenneth (Jessica) Rieke; and his 10 grandchildren, Grant McGee, Caralea (Dalton) Leslie, Blake McGee, Leona, Cohen and Sterling Fruits, Grace, Haley and Maggey Essen, Margot Rieke; and his former spouse, Rosa Lea Reese. He was loved. "I have not arrived to an "elevated" spiritual state. Rather, I am a sinner, saved by grace and by the hand of the Great Physician." ~ Phil Rieke MATTHEWS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 601 S. Kelly Ave. 405-341-2787 Edmond, Okla. 73003
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020