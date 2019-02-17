Resources More Obituaries for Philip Porter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philip Bruce Porter

Obituary Condolences Flowers Philip Bruce Porter ARLINGTON--Philip Bruce Porter, 94, passed peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. INTERMENT: Following cremation, interment will be at Restland in Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, his family asks that a donation be made in his memory to the . Born Oct. 7, 1924, in Dallas, Texas, to Robert and Fay Porter, Phil grew up in Sherman, Texas, and was a graduate of Sherman High School. A veteran of World War II, he was a private first class in the 4th Marine Division and a member of the 20th Pioneer Battalion stationed in the Pacific theater, which included Roi and Namur, Saipan and Tinien and the entire battle of Iwo Jima. Returning home, he earned a degree in agriculture on the GI Bill. Phil met the love of his life, Feriba Francille "Fran" in Dallas, and they were married in 1957. They moved to Arlington the next year where they lived the rest of their lives. They attended FUMC in Arlington and were members of the Adult Bible Class. Phil worked for over 30 years at Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) as the editor of "Dairyman's Digest" and was the founder of the Southwest Dairy Museum in Sulphur Springs, Texas. In 1983 he traveled to China as part of the "People to People" delegation of agricultural professionals sharing agricultural information with Chinese farmers. Prior to retiring at age 65, he enrolled at UTA and earned his Master's Degree in Social Work. One of the accomplishments he was most proud of was becoming a full-time volunteer at Venture Alternative High School, where he was affectionately known as "Mr. Phil." He was volunteer coordinator there for the next 20 years. He worked tirelessly to help all the students to graduate through mentoring, counseling, and by showing them there was hope for a better life through education. In addition, he created and funded several scholarships for the students at Venture. Phil loved his country and the state of Texas, but he adored Arlington. Over the years he served on a variety of committees and boards for many of Arlington's civic organizations. He was a member of Kiwanis, Arlington Planning and City Services, Arlington Masonic Lodge 438 and was a Stephen Minister at FUMC. In 1995, he was honored to be awarded Outstanding Volunteer in Education in the State of Texas, by then Governor George W. Bush. In addition, he was nominated and selected to carry the Olympic torch as it came through Arlington, first in 1996 and again in 2002. The front of Phil's calling card read "Phil Porter - A Happy Man." On the back was his Plan for Today which described his "PHILosophy." Part of that plan was to be the best person he could be, which included serving God and others as generously as he served himself. Creating joy and the kind of life that would be of service and benefit to others was his mission. In 2004, he self-published a book entitled "The Route to Happiness" in which he explained his concept of the steps anyone can take to becoming a happier person. Over the years, Phil and Fran were fortunate to be able to travel together abroad going to Europe, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Scotland and Hungary among other places. Sadly, in the last 10 years of his life, dementia overtook him. He declined rapidly after his wife's passing in January 2018. Throughout his decline however, he remained true to himself and his steadfast belief in the power of love and in the goodness of fellow humans. He truly lived his purpose to serve others, and for that he leaves a lasting legacy of love. Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Fran; his three siblings; and son, Phil Jr., from his first marriage. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Sylvia and her husband, Kip; his son, Paul and his wife, Cathy; daughter-in-law, Vicki; grandson, Scott; grandson, Chris and his wife, Heather; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Wyatt. Phil's children want to extend their thanks to the many caregivers that took such wonderful care of him the last years of his life. Especially Lynn Warren and Laura Keaton of Dula's Angels, whose love and support were unwavering.



