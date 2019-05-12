Home

Philip Dwain Howard

Philip Dwain Howard Obituary
Philip Dwain Howard ARLINGTON-God called Philip Dwain Howard home on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 77 years. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon Saturday, May 18, at Advent Lutheran Church, 3232 S. Cooper St., Arlington, Texas, 76015. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in Phil's memory be sent to Advent Lutheran Church of Arlington or to the Arlington Life Shelter, 325 W. Division St., Arlington, TX 76011. SURVIVORS: Phil is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn Howard; children, Gregory Howard (Jennifer), Brenda Burton (Chris), David Howard (Nancy); grandchildren, Taylor, Curtis (Julia), Jacob, and Colton; brothers, Jim Howard (Brenda) and Ken Orr (Janette); sister-in-law, Helen Matthews; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends; and his sweet girl dogs, Lady Bear and Hildy Girl.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019
