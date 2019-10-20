Home

Philip H. Jackman NASHVILLE, TENN.--Philip Herbert Jackman, whose influential career in theater and education spanned over three decades, died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. He was 88 years old. Philip was born Feb. 27, 1931, in Springfield, Mass., to Everett Jackman, a Methodist minister, and Helen Jackman. He was the youngest of four siblings (all deceased): Jim Jackman, Ruth Hunnicutt, and Roberta Robinson. From 19531956, he served in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps in Japan, then in the U.S. Army Reserve until 1961. Phil received a Bachelor of Arts in Speech (summa cum laude) from Nebraska Wesleyan University, a Master of Fine Arts in Drama from the University of Texas in Austin, and a Bachelor of Divinity from Southern Methodist University. He taught speech and drama at the high school and college levels in both Nebraska and Texas, most recently as the beloved Head of the Theater Department at Brookhaven College in Dallas, Texas, having retired in 1991. In addition to his passion for teaching, he was a prolific theater director, designer, and veteran stage actor himself, having appeared in plays, commercials, on TV, and in film. His endless creativity, passions for music and laughter, dry wit, and deep love will be exceedingly missed. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Hilda; his stepsons, Stephen Linn and Laurent Linn; his daughters, Christina Jackman and Jennifer Watson; three nieces; five nephews; and six grandchildren. MEMORIALS: The family asks that anyone wishing to honor his memory consider a donation to Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn., at alivehospice.org. MARSHALL DONNELLY COMBS FUNERAL HOME Nashville, Tenn., 615-327-1111 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
