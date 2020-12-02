Philip Pope

March 6, 1935 - November 28, 2020

Burleson, Texas - Philip Ray Pope was born on March 6, 1935 in Ponder, TX to Bert Jr. and Dorothy Lee Pope. He grew up in Ponder where he was an active, athletic boy, known to occasionally sport questionable hairstyles. He attended the University of North Texas in Denton, TX where he met co-ed Nadine McKee, marrying her on June 7, 1958, six days after graduating with a degree in Industrial Arts. Most of his career was spent in metal fabrication, designing and building industrial dust collectors, and his primary hobby was photography. After retirement, he and his wife traveled across the US, chronicling their adventures on his favorite camera. Phil was a do-it-yourself sort of man, known to express his frustration at projects in colorful ways. He loved his Lord, wife, family and Blue Bell ice cream, in that order. Phil was a faithful member of Bethesda Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. On Saturday, November 28, 2020, he slipped away from this world and peacefully entered the arms of his Lord. His family is assured that he is now doing exactly what he hoped for – walking in the garden of Heaven with Jesus.

Phil is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nadine McKee Pope, his children Rusty (Ilene) Pope, Ken (Lori) Pope, and Renee (Don) Chase; grandchildren Amy (Matthew) Ryan, Justin (Kacie) Pope, Aaron (Kristen) Pope, Matthew Pope, and Kyle (Eva) Chase; and great-grandchildren Keller, Henry, Brad, Aaron, Genevieve, Eloise, Norah, and Olivia.

His funeral is scheduled for 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Bethesda Baptist Church in Burleson. Pallbearers are Amy Ryan, Matthew Ryan, Justin Pope, Aaron Pope, Matthew Pope, and Kyle Chase. Honorary pallbearers are Bradley Curby and Grant Headden. Interment will be at Eakin Cemetery in Ponder immediately following the service.







