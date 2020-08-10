1/
Philip R. Carroll
Philip R Carroll BEDFORD--Philip R Carroll, 76, three-time elected commander of the American Legion Post 379, passed away Monday, July 27 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A graveside service for friends and family will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 2020, in Bear Creek Cemetery in Euless. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to The AHA - American Heart Association. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jeanne Carroll; wife, Ann Carroll; brother, Greg Carroll. SURVIVORS: Sons, Timothy Carroll and wife, Melany, Ryan Carroll and wife, Sandra; daughter, Elizabeth Smith and husband, Rodney; grandchildren, Cole, Riley and Emma Carroll, Jonathan Carroll, Shelby Alexsandrowski, Jeffrey, Sara and Jack Smith.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2020.
