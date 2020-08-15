1/1
Philip Scott Rushing
1955 - 2020
Philip Scott Rushing ARLINGTON--Philip Rushing, 65, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at a Dallas hospice following an unexpected illness on May 27, 2020. Philip was born to James and Etta Rushing on March 21, 1955, in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from Sam Houston High School, Philip attended UT Arlington in 1973, then served in the U.S. Coast Guard, Texas National Guard, and Army Reserve until 1995. He received a Legal Assistance Associate degree in 1997 and an Emergency Planning Bachelor degree in 2004. Afterwards, he served in the Texas State Guard until 2014, then worked as senior business consultant for different companies, and since 2018 worked as senior benefits counselor at Mercer Marsh. Philip was known for his love of history, especially military history, traveling and watching the History Channel, the Discovery Channel, public television and science fiction series. Philip was a wonderful father who taught his son a great amount of history, supported his son's musical interests and drove him to violin lessons and youth orchestra concerts on weekends. SURVIVORS: Philip is survived by his son, Jason Rushing; his former wives, Mianqi Shen and Thelma Kobeck; a sister; nephews; nieces; and several cousins. FUNERAL: at Hathorn Cemetery in Louisana.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 15, 2020.
