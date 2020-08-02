Phillip Archie Pope NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Phillip Archie Pope, 81, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Brown Trail Church of Christ with viewing an hour prior to service. Graveside Service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Brown Trail School of Preaching at the Brown Trail Church of Christ, 1801 Brown Trail, Bedford, TX 76021. Dad was born July 18, 1939, in Cushing, Okla., to Ruby Lee and William Archie Pope. Dad was in the Air Force stationed in California, and on one of his trips to visit home, dad was introduced to twin sisters, Mary and Betty Bailey; Dad was smitten. The trouble was he couldn't remember which one was which so he asked them both out on a date - at the same time! It was on this date that dad decided Mary was the one for him. After courting for a year, they were married June 26, 1960. After the Air Force took the couple to California and New York, they settled back in Texas where they lived the rest of their lives. Phil and Mary loved to move and redecorate houses before it was a thing. Mom had an exquisite eye for color and style, while dad was the man behind the saws and hammers. Dad was a longtime member of the Brown Trail Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and then later as an elder. Dad was a line driver for Merchants Fast Motor Lines for 30 years and accumulated over 2 million accident-free miles. Upon retirement, Dad really got busy. He was a handyman who could literally fix anything and was willing to tackle any job, and he became the official go-to-guy for all the elderly and the widows from church. He would rather piddle in the yard or the workshop than sit and watch TV, so Dad was active right up until his passing. In 2007, after the passing of his beloved Mary, he found love again. He became smitten with a longtime church friend, Rosa Lee Nations. After courting and being inseparable for a short while, Dad and Rosa Lee began the next chapter of their lives together for the next 13 years. This union took them on many epic trips and adventures. Rosa Lee's family provided him with a much larger family consisting of eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Dad meant so much to many people and was a true inspiration on how to love and serve your fellow man. He loved God, the Bible, its message of redemption, and his church. He will leave a large void in many lives. SURVIVORS: Wife, Rosa Lee Pope; sons, Billy Pope and wife, Tammy, David Pope and wife, Tamara, Mike Pope; grandchildren, Maddie Sayre, Gabby Toy, Aaron Pope, Lauren Blackburn, Nolan Pope, Zach Pope; great-grandchildren, Tillie Blackburn and Asa Sayre. Phil also is survived by three bonus children, Linda Iker, Teresa Holladay, Jerry Nations.