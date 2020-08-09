1/1
Phillip Dale Hooper
Phillip Dale Hooper RIVER OAKS--Phillip Dale Hooper, 56, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel with visitation an hour prior to service. Phillip was a lifelong resident of River Oaks and attended Castleberry High School. He was a mechanic at the family business, Vernon's Alignment and Automotive Service. Phillip was preceded in death by his mother, Rochelle Hooper; and sister, Chlli Hooper. SURVIVORS: Father, Vernon Hooper; brothers, Randy Hooper, Kelley Hooper and wife, Camille; nephews, Marshall and Maverick Hooper and Corey Galberith; and niece, Randa Richardson Hooper.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
01:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
