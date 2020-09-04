Phillip Randall McDonald

February 1, 1991 - July 31, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Phillip Randall McDonald was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 1, 1991, and passed away at the age of 29 from a seizure on July 31, 2020. Phillip was a treasure. He was best friends with his brothers Walter, Andrew, and Matthew, Jr. From birth he had a smile on his face and was surrounded by his brothers' love. Their thoughts of Phillip can be found at the following link: rebrand.ly/2404f

Phillip was a loving and cheerful son, brother and friend. He cared deeply for others, overcame painful struggles and possessed a real, living faith in Jesus Christ. He had the natural gifts of listening, making you feel known and welcome, and telling a great story. To have known Phillip is to have known true friendship, joy, and belonging.

He was joyful despite experiencing chronic pain most of his life. Even in the midst of suffering and struggling with daily activities Phillip always listened with a twinkle in his eye, made you laugh, and loved you.

Phillip honored and valued the stories and sacrifices of people who gave their lives for others. He was intensely interested in the heroic and courageous acts of those who serve our country. Through organ donation, Phillip died a hero, gifting his body so others could experience new life. Phillip got to sacrifice, the characteristic he admired most in others and through organ donation he is now giving others a quality of life he was not able to have. Now Phillip is experiencing a new quality of life through the greatest of all sacrifices, the sacrifice of Jesus Christ who gives eternal salvation to all who trust in Him. Phillip received and believed the truth of Christ's free grace and mercy. Jesus resurrected and so will Phillip and all who believe.

Phillip is survived by parents Matthew and Alicia McDonald; brother Walter, his wife Paige and three children Alexandra, Max and Teddy; brother Andrew, his wife Erin and three children Mary Jane, Caroline, and Harrison; and brother Matthew Jr. He is also survived by his loving grandmother, Virginia Ray, and adoring aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to COVID, the family will have a private graveside service.

A scholarship has been set up in Phillip's honor at Texas Tech University to help underrepresented and underprivileged students receive a college education. Link to donate: rebrand.ly/kp4t7yy





