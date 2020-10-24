Amended Memory:



Phil and his Dad Sam gave me a wonderful opportunity when I was at TTU law school in 1975 by bringing me on board at Brown &Brown law firm. Not only did Phil and Sam mentor me as a newly licensed attorney from 1977-1979 but also gave me many opportunities to hone my legal skills behind one of Lubbock’s best Workers Compensation lawyers but also Phil Brown, who I have also considered the smartest and most talented attorneys I have ever met. When Phil decided to leave the law firm and open a new office in Amarillo, I opened my solo office in Lubbock as Sam was almost ready to retire. Although NOT required do so Phil and Sam decided to sign an agreement with me to take part of the clients and files to my new office to help me get my new law office off the ground.

The entire Brown family each been wonderful and have been life long friends with me and my family and I have missed each of them at their passing.



Russell Daves

Russell Daves

Friend