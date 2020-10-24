1/1
Phillip Samuel Brown
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Phillip Samuel Brown
March 26, 1949 - October 20, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Loving husband, father, and attorney, Phillip Samuel Brown, died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Phil was born in Austin to Sam and Kittie Pearl Brown, but grew up in Lubbock, where he met the love of his life, Cristi Howsley, at Mackenzie Jr. High. He attended The University of Texas and Texas Tech Law School where he was Law Review and Order of the Coif graduating in 1975. He practiced law in Lubbock, Amarillo, Dallas, and Arlington. He and Cristi celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019. With a heart full of love, they had 2 children, practically perfect in every way, and always the best dogs. He traveled the world over, be it for work or pleasure, and he loved spending time with his family—game nights were legendary! He is survived by his wife Cristi; his children, Stephen and wife Julia of Fort Worth, and Rebecca of New York; his sister Cynthia Brown of Lubbock, his brother Paul Brown and wife Sharon of Lubbock; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his favorite sister-in-law and travel companion, Clemma Littlefield of Mansfield and his brother-in-law-in-barbequing, Roddy Howsley and wife Lynne of Arlington. Phil was a long-time supporter of The Muscular Dystrophy Association and a life-long patron of the arts, and the family requests any memorials be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (https://www.mda.org/get-involved) or Dance Theatre of Arlington (https://www.dancetheatrearlington.org/).


Published in & from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
Phil and his Dad Sam gave me a wonderful opportunity when I was at TTU law school in 1975 by bringing me on board at Brown &Brown law firm. Not only did Phil and Sam mentor me as a newly licensed attorney from 1977-1979 but also gave me many opportunities to hone my legal skills behind one of Lubbock’s best Workers Compensation lawyers but also Phil Brown, who I have also considered the smartest and most talented attorneys I have ever met. When Phil decided to leave the law firm and open a new office in Amarillo, I opened my solo office in Lubbock as Sam was almost ready to retire. Although NOT required do so Phil and Sam decided to sign an agreement with me to take part of the clients and files to my new office to help me get my new law office off the ground.
The entire Brown family each been wonderful and have been life long friends with me and my family and I have missed each of them at their passing.

Russell Daves
Russell Daves
Friend
October 23, 2020
Russell Daves
Russell Daves
Friend
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We will be thinking and praying for you and your family during your time of grief.
Meaghan Vandeloo
Friend
October 22, 2020
Phil was a great lawyer, mentor and friend. He took this hillbilly from East Texas under his wing when I moved to Dallas and always had my back from that point on. I had the good fortune to work with and learn from him and Cristi for many years and always look fondly back on that time. We had some really fun and interesting times together. Cristi, Stephen and Becca, please know that y'all are in our thoughts and prayers. "The angels are always near to those who are grieving,
to whisper to them that their loved ones are safe in the hand of God."
Keith Stanley
October 22, 2020
What a wonderful man Phil was. Smarter than anyone, and a great legal mind. He loved to travel and experience new things and was knowledgeable on every subject. But his family life was where he really excelled, they knew how much he valued them. We will truly miss Phil.
Sharon
Family
October 22, 2020
Christi, you have been wonderful neighbors for a couple decades. Russ and I will miss Phil and his steadiness. Our heartfelt wish is that you know how many lives you and Phil have touched.
Jean Gamber
Neighbor
