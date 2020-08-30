Phillip "Phil" Stephens TAOS, N.M.--Phillip "Phil" Stephens, 73, of Taos, N.M., and formerly of Tyler, Texas, went to be with the Lord due to heart problems on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Pending due to concern for others. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home, Taos, N.M. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family would like any contributions or donations to be made to American Heart Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Phil was a dedicated Christian, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, friend, employee, and golfer. He was a good man who helped a lot of people in many ways. His career was in the mortgage industry for 45 years. He spent almost every Saturday morning on the golf course. His Sundays were spent at Trinity United Methodist Church and at home watching the Cowboys. He was a passionate man who will be remembered for the love of his family, sense of humor, strong opinions, and love of golf and football. He will be loved and missed by so many people forever. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, George and Roberta Stephens; and sister, Diane Stephens. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his spouse, Barbara Stephens; daughter, Robin; granddaughter, Brooke; brothers, Rick Stephens (and wife, Rosemary) and Dennis Stephens; brother-in-law, Ben Benton (and wife, Vicki); sister-in-law, Helen Hudson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. RIVERA FUNERAL HOME Taos, N.M., 575-758-3841