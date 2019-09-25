|
Phillip Lloyd Bass FORT WORTH--Phillip Lloyd Bass, 64, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: An outdoor memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76134. Phil was born in Fort Chaffee, Ark., on Aug. 11, 1955. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1973 and attended the University of Texas at Arlington, where he met and married Mary Ann Deatherage. They were married July 6, 1979. Phil worked as letter carrier for the United States Post Office until his retirement in 2016 after 33 years of service. He enjoyed all types of sports, family vacations and, most of all, fishing. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Ermaline Bass; and his older siblings, Anthony Bass and Jessica Long. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Bass; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Matt Humphries; grandsons, Austin and Collin Humphries; daughter, Melissa Bass; and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019