Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Rising Star Baptist Churc
4216 Avenue M.
Phyllis Ann Ritchie Obituary
Phyllis Ann Ritchie FORT WORTH--Phyllis Ann Ritchie peacefully passed Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Rising Star Baptist Church, 4216 Avenue M. Burial: DFW National Cemetery. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Left loving memories are husband of 57 years, Norman Ritchie; children, Leah Ashraf and Kevin Ritchie; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nephew; niece; godchildren; and a host of friends and other family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019
