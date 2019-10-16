|
Phyllis Ann Ritchie FORT WORTH--Phyllis Ann Ritchie peacefully passed Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Rising Star Baptist Church, 4216 Avenue M. Burial: DFW National Cemetery. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Left loving memories are husband of 57 years, Norman Ritchie; children, Leah Ashraf and Kevin Ritchie; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nephew; niece; godchildren; and a host of friends and other family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019