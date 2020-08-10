1/
Phyllis D. Peyton
Phyllis D. Peyton FORT WORTH -- Phyllis D. Peyton of Fort Worth, Texas peacefully passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. SERVICES: At her request, her remains will be cremated and she will be interred at Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. MEMORIALS: Hospice Plus Grace Foundation, 100 W. Lambeth, Ste C, Sherman, Texas 75092. Phyllis was born November 1, 1937 in McAlester, Okla. She spent most of her 82 years in Fort Worth with stays in San Diego, Calif. and Tehran, Iran. Phyllis loved gardening, reading, puzzles, and spending time with friends and family.She retired from Tersco / United Refrigeration after 30 wonderful years. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Francis Shuter; and grandson, Brian Peyton. SURVIVORS: Her sons, Greg, Mathew (Kim), Steve (Lynda); her sister, Sandy Hendrickson; and brother, David Shuter. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Brandon (Amie), Stuart (Nicole), Ross, Jake, and Rosalie; and great-grandchildren, Hanna, Chelsey, and Rodney.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2020.
