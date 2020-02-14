|
Phyllis DeVault GRANDVIEW--Phyllis DeVault of Grandview went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Phyllis was born July 24, 1928 in Guthrie County, Iowa to Arthur C. Stetzel and Hazel Gates Stetzel. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat., Feb. 15, Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel, Cleburne, Texas. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery in Mansfield, Texas. Visitation: 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 15 at the funeral home, prior to the service. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Gary and Dennis; and grandson, Shawn. She was a faithful member for many years of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Ladies Auxiliary, as well as the American Legion and VFW. SURVIVORS: Her husband of seventy years, Paul; daughters, Connie Hull, Tanya Adair and husband, Mike; son, Terry and wife, Laurie; thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grand children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020