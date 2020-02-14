Home

Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 648-0522
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis DeVault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis DeVault


1928 - 2020
Phyllis DeVault Obituary
Phyllis DeVault GRANDVIEW--Phyllis DeVault of Grandview went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Phyllis was born July 24, 1928 in Guthrie County, Iowa to Arthur C. Stetzel and Hazel Gates Stetzel. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat., Feb. 15, Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel, Cleburne, Texas. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery in Mansfield, Texas. Visitation: 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 15 at the funeral home, prior to the service. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Gary and Dennis; and grandson, Shawn. She was a faithful member for many years of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Ladies Auxiliary, as well as the American Legion and VFW. SURVIVORS: Her husband of seventy years, Paul; daughters, Connie Hull, Tanya Adair and husband, Mike; son, Terry and wife, Laurie; thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grand children.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020
