Phyllis Jean Hall FORT WORTH--Phyllis Jean Hall, 81, of Fort Worth passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. PJ Hall was born to the late Katherine Smith and W.E Smith in Fort Worth. She graduated from Fort Worth's Trimble Tech High School in 1956. She met her beloved late husband, Wayman "Red" Hall, while she was a waitress at a soda shop in downtown Fort Worth. PJ and "Red" had two children, Stacey Hall and Michael Hall, both of Fort Worth. PJ leaves behind the legacy of a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, niece, cousin and friend. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Stacey Hall; son, Michael Hall and his wife, Jill Hall; grandchildren, Lauren Hall and Matthew Hall; and various good friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2019