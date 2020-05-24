Phyllis Jean Hautanen BEDFORD--Phyllis Jean Hautanen, eldest daughter of Phillip and Esther Stockwell of Lunenburg, Mass., passed away peacefully in the company of loving family members on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Vincent's Cathedral, 1300 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, Texas, 76022, with interment immediately following in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her honor to the music fund at St. Vincent's Cathedral. Phyllis was born Sept. 27, 1928, in Fitchburg, Mass. She was a longtime resident of Bedford, Texas, and was very involved in her church, St. Vincent's Cathedral (Anglican). Phyllis was a nurse by training at Johns Hopkins Psychiatric Hospital in Baltimore, Md. SURVIVORS: She has four siblings, Robert Stockwell (deceased) and wife, Jean Stockwell, of Gardner, Mass., James Stockwell and wife, Shirley Stockwell, of Lunenburg, Mass., Patricia Strickland and husband, Eldon (deceased), of Ayer, Mass., and Cynthia Wilson and husband, Don (deceased), of Greenville, S.C. She was the mother of three sons, Dean and his wife, Barbara Hautanen, of North Richland Hills, Texas, Dale Hautanen of Fort Worth, Texas, and Dirk and his wife, Becky Hautanen, of Glendale, Ariz. She has five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also has 15 nieces and nephews in various locations. She was predeceased by her husband, Allan V. Hautanen.