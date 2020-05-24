Phyllis Jean Hautanen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Jean Hautanen BEDFORD--Phyllis Jean Hautanen, eldest daughter of Phillip and Esther Stockwell of Lunenburg, Mass., passed away peacefully in the company of loving family members on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Vincent's Cathedral, 1300 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, Texas, 76022, with interment immediately following in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her honor to the music fund at St. Vincent's Cathedral. Phyllis was born Sept. 27, 1928, in Fitchburg, Mass. She was a longtime resident of Bedford, Texas, and was very involved in her church, St. Vincent's Cathedral (Anglican). Phyllis was a nurse by training at Johns Hopkins Psychiatric Hospital in Baltimore, Md. SURVIVORS: She has four siblings, Robert Stockwell (deceased) and wife, Jean Stockwell, of Gardner, Mass., James Stockwell and wife, Shirley Stockwell, of Lunenburg, Mass., Patricia Strickland and husband, Eldon (deceased), of Ayer, Mass., and Cynthia Wilson and husband, Don (deceased), of Greenville, S.C. She was the mother of three sons, Dean and his wife, Barbara Hautanen, of North Richland Hills, Texas, Dale Hautanen of Fort Worth, Texas, and Dirk and his wife, Becky Hautanen, of Glendale, Ariz. She has five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also has 15 nieces and nephews in various locations. She was predeceased by her husband, Allan V. Hautanen.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Funeral
01:00 PM
St. Vincent's Cathedral
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Interment
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved