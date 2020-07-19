Phyllis Joan Bea BOULDER, COLO.--Longtime Arlington resident, Phyllis Joan Bea, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Boulder, Colo., at the age of 91. Phyllis was born in Detroit, Mich. She lived in Arlington for more than 50 years, where she worked as a legal secretary and volunteered at the Arlington Visitors Center. She was the consummate fashionista and enjoyed playing canasta and square dancing. She lived in Boulder, Colo., for six years and never grew tired of the beauty of the Colorado mountains. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Allen Bea; and husband, Robert L. Bea, retired USMC. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughter, Holly Bea-Weaver and husband, Steve Weaver; stepdaughter, Pat Bea Adams; granddaughters, Heather Bea Hardin, Katie Bea Dawson and Megan Bea; and grandson, Aidan Bea. INTERMENT: She will be interred in the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Women2Women at weld2w.org
, an organization providing one-time emergency financial support to women in Colorado. GREENWOOD & MYERS MORTUARY Boulder, Colo., 303-440-3960 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries