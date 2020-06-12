Phyllis Josephine Wright
1936 - 2020
Phyllis Josephine Wright ARLINGTON -- Phyllis Josephine Wright, 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Memorial Visitation: 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Phyllis was born on March 15, 1936 in Howell, Michigan. She married Clare Wright on September 1, 1956 and later moved to Arlington, Texas in 1968. An avid reader, she worked as an administrative assistant for the Central Public Library in Arlington until she retired in 1995. Phyllis enjoyed working puzzles. She dearly loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers. SURVIVORS: Husband, Clare Wright; sons, Duane Wright and wife, Melanie, Randy Wright and wife, Teri; daughters, Denise Johnson and Sandra Shobe; sisters, Joan Parker and Jackie Leclear; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 12, 2020.
